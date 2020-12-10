All 16 Participants Of The Eighth Finals Of The Champions League Are Known

After tonight’s matches, all 16 participants in the eighth-finals of the Champions League are known.

Bayern and Atletico Madrid from Group A, Real Madrid and Borussia Mönchengladbach from Group B, Manchester City and Porto from Group C, Liverpool and Atalanta from Group D, Chelsea and Sevilla from Group E, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio from Group F, Juventus and Barcelona from Group G and PSG and Leipzig from Group H.

Holders: Bayern, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and PSG.

Non-carriers: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona and Leipzig.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on December 14 at 12 o’clock. The non-carriers will host the first matches.

The first matches will be played on February 16, 17, 23, and 24, and the return matches are scheduled for March 9, 10, 16, and 17, 2021.