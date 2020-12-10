Although It Is The Host Of The World Cup 2022, Qatar Will Play In The Qualifications In Europe In The Group With Serbia

Complaints about the organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have not yet subsided, and FIFA has decided to make an unprecedented move.

Qatar’s national football team will participate in the qualification cycle for the 2022 World Cup.

At first glance, nothing strange. For example, UEFA rules have long stated that the organizers of the European Championship must qualify for the championship they organize.

Even under FIFA’s hat, situations used to happen for the organizer to compete in the qualifiers, but their results were irrelevant because they were automatically qualified, and through the qualifiers, they would only keep fit, and their matches would be practically friendly.

We saw the latest examples of this in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers when the organizer South Africa played the African qualifiers, and in the Euro 2016 qualifiers when France participated in the qualifiers.

But FIFA would not be FIFA if it did not go a step further. Qatar will not play in Asian but in European qualifiers.

FIFA has decided that Qatar will participate in the qualifying group A, which already includes Portugal, Serbia, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan.

Since there are five selections in the group, one national team should have been free in each round.

But now, in that round, the free team will play a practically friendly match against Qatar, which will not be scored in the overall standings of Group A.

Thus, instead of being free in the first round on March 24, Luxembourg will play against Qatar, and Azerbaijan three days later in the second. wheel.

The only positive thing in all this is that Qatar will be the “host” on the soil of Europe so that the selections that are fighting for a place in the World Cup would not have to go on a long journey to the Arabian Peninsula.