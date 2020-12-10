Atalanta Knocked Ajax Out Of The Champions League In A Direct Duel

And while everyone was expecting an open match with a lot of goals, that didn’t happen. Both teams played cautiously, and a key detail in the match happened in the 79th minute when Gravenberch received a second yellow card and Ajax was left with ten players.
Atalanta took advantage of this and after a counterattack in the 85th minute came to victory with a score of 1: 0 with a goal by reserve Muriela for the great celebration of the Italian team. Ajax will continue the competition in the Europa League.
In the second match of this group, the last-placed Midtjylland welcomed the first-placed Liverpool, and the match ended with the division of points with the result 1: 1.
Salah put Liverpool in the lead in the 1st minute and the final 1-1 was set by Scholz from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.
Group D
Ajax – Atalanta 0: 1 (Muriel 85.)
Midtjylland – Liverpool 1: 1 (Scholz penalty 62. – Salah 1.)