Atalanta Knocked Ajax Out Of The Champions League In A Direct Duel

The Atalanta footballers joined Liverpool as the second team from Group D to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

In the last round, Ajax welcomed Atalanta and the hosts were led only to victory in the round of 16, while the guests were satisfied with a draw or victory.

And while everyone was expecting an open match with a lot of goals, that didn’t happen. Both teams played cautiously, and a key detail in the match happened in the 79th minute when Gravenberch received a second yellow card and Ajax was left with ten players.

Atalanta took advantage of this and after a counterattack in the 85th minute came to victory with a score of 1: 0 with a goal by reserve Muriela for the great celebration of the Italian team. Ajax will continue the competition in the Europa League.

In the second match of this group, the last-placed Midtjylland welcomed the first-placed Liverpool, and the match ended with the division of points with the result 1: 1.

Salah put Liverpool in the lead in the 1st minute and the final 1-1 was set by Scholz from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Group D

Ajax – Atalanta 0: 1 (Muriel 85.)

Midtjylland – Liverpool 1: 1 (Scholz penalty 62. – Salah 1.)