British Police Could Destroy Mendy’s Expensive Lamborghini

There is no jokes with the British police no matter who they are, and the example is Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Mendy is the owner of a white Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and this car was confiscated from him by police after he was stopped on November 15 in Cheshire at 5:00 p.m. The vehicle was confiscated because Mendy did not have insurance or a valid driver’s license.

After the police seize the car in Great Britain, the owners have 14 days to submit the necessary documentation and pay the fine. If they do not do so within the stipulated time, the police may sell the car at auction or destroy it.

However, more than 20 days have passed in Mendy’s case, and the City footballer has still not fulfilled his obligations in order for his car to be returned.

“Ben is a great footballer, but he’s not good with paperwork. He didn’t know the car wasn’t insured, it’s a big mistake he’s trying to correct. Still, it’s been more than 20 days and there is a risk of destroying the car. Police know he wants his car back, but it is worrying that he has not yet managed to do so, “a source told The Sun.

Mendy bought a Lamborghini in France and imported it into the UK, but did not complete the documents.