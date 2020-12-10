Dzeko And Six Other Roma Standard Players Will Miss The Match Against CSKA

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will rest seven regular starters, including the captains of Vucica and the BiH national team Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Chris Smalling returns to the team against CSKA Sofia.

Roma will play a match with the Bulgarian team tomorrow, but they have already secured the first place in Group A of the European League.

Fonseca said before the game that Vučica is aiming for victory, but the Portuguese expert left seven regular starters at home to rest them ahead of Sunday’s clash of Serie A against Bologna.

Thus, Antonio Mirante, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko will remain in Rome, while Chris Smalling will return after injury and be included in the Roma team list.

Goalkeepers: Pau Lopez, Berti, Boer.

Defenders: Karsdorp, Juan Jesus, Smalling, Fazio, Cumbulla, Bruno Perez, Calafiori.

Midfielders: Villar, Diawara, Bove, Milanese, Tripi.

Forwards: Pedro, Borja Mayoral, Carles Perez, Ciervo, Bamba