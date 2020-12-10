Edin Džeko Wished Christmas To Roma Fans: It Was Hard To Be Without You This Year

Roma has released a video on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas in which the main protagonist is Edin Džeko.

“This has been a difficult year. It was hard to be without you,” the Roma captain said at the beginning of the video, after which his Roma colleagues explained that this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Christmas celebration will be different than usual.

As they will not be able to hang out with the fans, Roma decided to decorate the four squares in the colors of the club with yellow and red Christmas trees.

Instead of players, mascot Romolo will hang out with visitors to the squares and will also share gifts.

“Merry Christmas,” Dzeko said at the end of the video