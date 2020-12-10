Famous Opponents Bh. Juniors And Cadets In The Qualifications For The European Championships

After the senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina found out the opponents in the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, the draws for the qualifications for the European Championships in junior and cadet competition, which will be played in 2022, were held today at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The junior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will play in qualifying group 6 against the national teams of the Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria and Montenegro . The two best national teams from 13 groups will be placed in the Elite round of qualifications, as well as the third-placed team that will record the best score against the first two teams from its group.

Qualifiers are played from August 30 to November 16, 2021, and the hosts of the groups and dates will be determined by January 22. The cadet national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina is in group 7, and the opponents will be the national teams of Switzerland, Finland and Gibraltar . Two first-placed teams from 13 groups and the four best third-placed selections will be placed in the elite round of the competition. Qualifying tournaments will be held between July 1 and November 16, 2021, and the hosts and exact dates will be determined by February 5 at the latest.