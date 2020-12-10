Half Of Moldova’s First League Rigged Matches, Criminals Earned 600,000 Euros

As many as half of Moldova’s first league clubs are involved in match-fixing, and four people have been detained, Europol and Moldovan anti-corruption officials said.

“Club leaders, coaches, managers, footballers, and other intermediaries are part of the network,” Europol said.

The corruption scheme applies to half of the football clubs (5 out of 10) in the elite ranks, and it is believed that almost 20 football matches have been rigged in the last five months.

Namely, criminals would influence the outcome of the match and bet mainly in Asia with bets between 10,000 and 20,000 euros per game.

The criminal profit is estimated at 600,000 euros, and so far four people have been arrested, 34 houses and the office of one club have been searched.

20 mobile phones, documents and bank cards were seized, while the Moldovan National Anti-Corruption Center suspected 11 people who bribed players.