Jesus On The Champions League Scandal: All You Say Against Blacks Is Racism

Legendary Portuguese and Benfica coach Jorge Jesus commented on the incident at last night’s match between PSG and Basaksekir in Paris in the 6th round of the Champions League, which was interrupted in the middle of the first half.

The assistant coach of the visiting team, Pierre Webo, received a red card in the 16th minute, and the Turkish team claims that the fourth referee, Coltescu, insulted him on racial grounds by using the word “negro”.

“I really don’t know what exactly happened, but racism talks are in vogue these days. As a citizen, I have the right to think my own way and form a concrete opinion when I find out exactly what happened at that moment. These days, everything you say against blacks is racism, and when you say the same thing to a white person it’s not considered racism. It’s a ‘wave’ taking over the world, but, I repeat, I don’t know exactly what they said to that coach, “Jesus told a news conference before his Benfica game.