Maniacs Raised Significant Funds For Sarajka, Who Gave Birth In Front Of Zeljina Stadium

The most ardent fans of FC Željezničar – the popular Maniacs, collected financial aid in the amount of 2,160 KM for the Kulović family and mother Amra, who recently gave birth in an ambulance in front of the Grbavica stadium.

After learning about this information, but also that the Kulović family lives in inhumane conditions and without electricity and adequate accommodation in the apartment, Željezničar fans launched a humanitarian action and raised significant funds in just two days.

“In the previous humanitarian action, financial aid in the amount of 2160 KM was purchased.



The money was handed over to the family, and we as a group once again thank all the fans of football club Zeljeznicar in selfless contribution “, said the people on the official Facebook page.

The stadium Zeljeznicar also showed once again hearing for social responsibility and are within a short time gathered significant funds to help those who need it most.