Mbappe And Neymar Condemned Racism And Sent A Message Of Support To Coach Basaksehir

PSG players and the club’s biggest stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar supported Basaksehir’s players and professional staff after racist insults during the match of the 6th round of the group stage of the Champions League, due to which the guests from Turkey left the field in the 21st minute.

Basaksehir players decided to leave the match in the first half after receiving information from the bench that fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu racistly insulted the assistant coach of the Turkish team Pierre Webb, to which Demba Ba reacted violently, but also provoked a quick response from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who supported his team and players.

BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y6114EFMFO — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 8, 2020

After numerous condemnations that immediately followed on social media, the biggest stars of the French club Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also made it clear in posts on all their official profiles that there is no place for racism in football.”Say no to racism! Mr. Webo, we are with you,” Mbappe wrote on his profile.]

SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌ M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020

Although the match was initially interrupted, UEFA decided that it would be resumed today at 18:55.