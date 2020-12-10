Neymar’s Hat-trick In PSG’S Demolition Of Basaksehir

The PSG footballers defeated the Basaksehir team 5: 1 at the Princes’ Park in the 6th round of the group stage of the Champions League and thus won first place in Group H.

The match resumed today from the 14th minute as it was interrupted last night due to the racism of the fourth referee towards the assistant coach of the Turkish team Pierre Webb.

Just as Verratti started to play, he hired Neymar, who fantastically frees himself from the guard and then hits the undefended part of the net to lead the Parisians.

Before going on holiday, Neymar scored another goal, this time assisted by Mbappe, and then an interesting situation occurred.

Namely, Bakker scored a goal that was annulled due to offside, but since the goalkeeper had previously fouled Neymar, the referee awarded a penalty to the host. Safe from the white spot was Mbappe.