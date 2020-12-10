Pierre Webo Will Be On The Bench Of Basaksehir Tonight, UEFA Canceled His Red Card

The match between PSG and Basaksehir will continue tonight at 18:55, and the match will continue from the 14th minute when there was confusion in last night’s match.

14 minutes were showing on the scoreboard when Bašakšehir’s Ovidiu Hategan received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Webo clashed with fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu and on that occasion, according to the Cameroonian, the Romanian racistly insulted him.

After the players of Basaksehir decided to go to the locker room and then leave the stadium, UEFA decided to continue the match tonight from 18:55, but with other referees.

One of the main issues was that a red card would remain in force for Webb as he received it due to fierce objections from the bench after one foul.

Basaksehir announced that UEFA annulled the red card and that the Cameroonian will be on the team’s bench tonight and assist Buruka Okana.