Real Slipped Into The Knockout Phase At The Last Minute, Shakhtar Knocked Out Both Themselves And Inter

The rough B of the Champions League was by far the most interesting in the entire last round of the elite European competition as all four teams were able to advance to the knockout phase. However, Real Madrid and Borussia M’Gladbach will be from this group.

Real beat Borussia M’Gladbach 2-0 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and thus secured a place in the next phase of the Champions League, even though they were in an unenviable situation before the last round.

Benzema was the double scorer for the Kings’ triumph, and both goals fell in the first half.

On the other hand, Inter needed a victory over Shakhtar to join Real, but despite numerous chances, they failed to reach all three points and the match ended without goals. In the end, Inter said goodbye to Europe, since Shakhtar finished the group in third place, and will continue the competition in the European League.

Atletico, Porto, Manchester City, and Bayern also won tonight.

Results, scorers, and tables: Group A

Bayern – Lokomotiv 2: 0 (Sule 63 ‘, Choupo-Moting 80’)

Salzburg – Atletico 0: 2 (Hermoso 39 ‘, Carrasco 84’)

Group B

Real – Borussia (M) 2: 0 (Benzema 9 ‘, 32’)

Inter – Shakhtar 0: 0

Group C

Manchester City – Marseille 3: 0 (Torres 48 ‘, Aguero 77’, Sterling 90 ‘)

Olympiacos – Porto 0: 2 (Otavio 10′ pen., Uribe 77 ‘)