Romanian Referee Who Stopped The Champions League Match: I Am Not A Racist

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu tried to justify himself by saying that he was not a racist and that “negro”, which is a controversial word that interrupted the Champions League match between PSG and Basaksehir, means black in his language.

While it is clear that such an explanation will not be enough for Coltescu to restore the violated integrity, he nevertheless said that he was not a racist and briefly explained what had happened.

“Negro in Romanian means ‘black.’ I’m not a racist,” Coltescu said.

Sebastian Colţescu picked up on Téléfoot Chaine footage: “Negru in Romanian means black. I am not a racist.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 8, 2020

The assistant coach of Basaksehir, to whom the description referred, immediately jumped towards the Romanian and asked for an explanation for insulting him, and Demba Ba soon joined the story, who was also loud and asked for an explanation from the judge from Romania.

Shortly afterward, the players of both teams left the field, and in the locker room, the PSG players supported the guests and together demanded that the referees from Romania not be the main referees of the new match. Although it was expected that the match would continue last night, it will still happen today at 6:55 p.m.

The main referee of the “new” match between PSG and Basaksehir is the Dutchman Danny Makkelie