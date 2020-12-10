Salines Welcomes The Former European Champion In The Sixteenth Final Of The Futsal Champions League

The champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina in futsal Salines today found out the opponent in the sixteenth final of the Champions League.

Tuzla will host the Russian team Gazprom-Uma from Jugorje, it was decided by drawing lots in Nyon.

The match will be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina between January 12 and 17, 2021.

The Capricorns made their debut recently in this great European competition and immediately recorded a significant 10: 3 victory in the match against Encamp from Andorra.

However, now the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina expects a much more difficult task, considering that he is playing against the European champion from 2016.

Capricorns as hosts have a problem, and that is that they have to find a hall in BiH that meets the standards of UEFA competition, and that requires the support of institutions of all levels of government, which has been minimal so far.

From Salines, they said that they hope that the support of the City of Tuzla and Tuzla Canton will not be lacking, but they also expect help from the federal and state level, as well as from economic entities.