The Final Act Of The Drama “Champions League” And Four Direct Duels For Placement In The Knockout Phase

The first phase of the most elite football competition in Europe – the Champions League, will end with matches in groups A, B, C, D, but also one interrupted one from group H, after which the 16 best teams that will play the knockout phase will be known.

In addition to the planned eight matches that are being played today, another match is scheduled, the one from Group X between PSG and Basaksehir, which was interrupted last night in Paris due to racist comments by the referee from Romania.

Both teams then withdrew to the locker room, and decided not to go out on the field again and that the match can only continue with new referees, which UEFA eventually acknowledged and decided to play the match today from 18:55.

The match will continue from the 14th minute with the trial of Dutch referee Danny Makkelie.

As for regular matches, the first and together with the players in Paris will be the players in Group D, which includes Midtjylland and Liverpool, and Ajax and Atalanta, which is a match that will directly decide which club will pass among the 16 best.

Liverpool is first in this group with 12 points and they have already secured a place, while Atalanta is second with eight points and Ajax is third with seven points, followed by the team from Amsterdam and the team that played the Champions League semi-finals two years ago. it only needs to win and win three points against the guests from Italy. The first match of these teams in Bergamo ended with the result 2: 2.

In Group A, it is already clear that Bayern, as the first-placed team, managed to get through, and the fight for the second position will take place in Austria, where Salzburg and Atletico Madrid will meet. The guests from Spain have six points and one is enough for them to officially secure the passage further, while only a victory and winning three points would bring Salzburg a passage further.

Certainly the most interesting will be in Group B where all four teams still have a chance to pass. After five games, the first is Borussia M’gladbach with eight points, the second is Shakhtar with seven, as is Real Madrid, while Inter is the last with five points.

The team from Italy hopes for the most realistic outcome from this perspective, and that is that they will be better than Shakhtar at home in 90 minutes, and at the same time that Real Madrid will beat Borussia M’gladbach at home, which would be for these two team meant moving on. However, there are still many possibilities in the game, and one of them is for Real Madrid to draw with Borussia and go further as the runner-up, but in that case, they need Inter to beat Shakhtar and thus leave it at seven points. In the Champions League, the mutual ratio is looked at.

In Group C, everything is already resolved and one should not expect too much drama in the matches between Manchester City and Marseille, or Olympiacos and Porto. Both matches are played from 9 p.m.

All matches:

* PSG – Basashehir (from 14 minutes, 18:55)

Ajax – Atalanta (18:55)

Midtjylland – Liverpool (18:55)

Bayern – Lokomotiv (21 hours)

Salzburg – Atletico Madrid (21 hours)

Real Madrid – Borussia M’gladbach (21 hours)

Inter – Shakhtar (21 hours)

Manchester City – Marseille (21 hours)

Olympiakos – Porto (21 hours)