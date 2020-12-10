The Spanish Footballers Will Play Against Kosovo, If FIFA Fulfills Their Conditions

The Spanish national football team will still play against the Kosovo national team in the qualifications for the 2020 World Cup in Qatar, but they have set several conditions for the World Football Federation (FIFA), Spanish media write.

The Spanish football federation, as it is stated, will probably ask for the removal of the symbols of Kosovo, ie the flag, and for the anthem not to be sung.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, also spoke about the problem, and she clearly said that the matches would be played for sure.

“We are looking at FIFA rules, not international law on the recognition of states. The fact that we do not recognize Kosovo does not mean that that country does not participate in sports competitions. We have already played with Kosovo at the Mediterranean Games and the World Championship for young handball players. “We will agree on some terms,” ​​Arancha said.

As a reminder, the qualifying groups for the World Cup were drawn on Monday, and a lot of attention was drawn to Group B, which includes Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, and Kosovo.

In this group, only Sweden recognized Kosovo as an independent state, while due to problems with the increasingly loud demands for the secession of Catalonia, Spain is the loudest of these countries in terms of non-recognition of Kosovo.