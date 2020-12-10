Vardy Backed The LGBT Community After A Controversial Flag Waving

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy reacted after provoking numerous criticisms as he celebrated the winning goal at the finish of the match against Sheffield United (2: 1) with a “sliding” start into the corner flag.

Vardy then received a yellow card, although he quickly returned the rainbow-colored flag to its place. The flag was in rainbow colors because it marked the beginning of the Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to combat homophobia in sports.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/D7GImCD4om — Foxes Pride 🦊🏳️‍🌈 (@FoxesPride) December 8, 2020 The incident quickly went viral on social media, so the LBGT group of Leicester fans and Foxes Pride fans was flooded with an avalanche of homophobic comments. Vardy, therefore, decided to give the flag to the fans with an autograph and the message “Foxes Pride, keep up the good work!”. By the way, Vardy is playing another fantastic season in the Premiership, and for Leicester he has scored 11 goals in 12 games.