12 Mistakes in hit series and movies that even fans didn’t notice

The art of cinematography is not at all simple, since many details must be taken into account, from the costumes, the way the characters walk, the time to the set where it is recorded.

That is why filming usually takes so long, because the directors take great care in each of those details. Although nothing is perfect, because on many occasions there have been errors that we can identify if we pay attention, such as the ones we show you in this note.

1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

In the fifth installment of the saga, you can see a shot in which Harry abruptly wakes up and wears a round-neck shirt. However, when the scene changes, his shirt is different, now it has buttons.