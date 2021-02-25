24 Celebrities Who Chose To Change Their Name To Another

In Hollywood, it is not uncommon for artists to decide to completely modify or change their names when starting their careers, either to simplify them as Billie Eilish did or because their names were already related to other artists in the medium, as happened to Emma Stone. It is sometimes surprising to realize how different things would have been if any of the following artists had decided to stick with the names their parents gave them.

Here are the real names of your favorite celebrities and the reasons why they decided to change them.

1. Olivia Wilde

The actress admitted to changing her last name, Cockburn, to Oscar Wilde, as the famous writer has always been a great inspiration to her.