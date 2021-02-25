30 Celebrities, what they look like now and what they looked like at 20s

While many celebrities grew up in the midst of success and fame, there are others who did not become part of it until after their 30s. For any of these celebrities, seeing images of their best years and comparing them with today is a surprise, either because they look very different or much more attractive.

In the following photos, we will show you what 30 celebrities looked like when they were 20 years old and what they look like today, from Brad Pitt to singer Cher. Next, we leave you the comparison between each of your favorite artists so that we remember that being famous does not remove the effect of the passage of time.

1. Nicole Kidman