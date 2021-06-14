Messi Will Take the First Step in the Copa América Against a Chile That Knows How to Hurt Him

Lionel Messi will make a new attempt to bathe in glory with Argentina against a team that knows how to hurt him since they snatched two continental tournaments

Lionel Messi will take the first step this Monday in Rio de Janeiro, perhaps the last in a Copa América, in a new attempt to bathe in glory with Argentina against a team that knows how to hurt him, Chile, which snatched two continental tournaments but cries, Alexis Sánchez.

Close to turning 34, the ‘Pulga’ will seek to end almost three decades without the Albiceleste lifting a title. The trophy seems something personal for the Barcelona star, not only because many complain about the drought in his country but because America’s Cup has already eluded him on three occasions, two of them against the same rival.

Without defining his future in the culé team (his contract ends on June 30), ‘Leo’ will guide an Albiceleste, whose football still does not convince, against La Roja, who beat him in the finals of Chile-2015 and the United States -2016, at the premiere of Group A of the Copa América of Brazil-2021.

The game, which will be played at 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) at the Nilton Santos stadium, is expected to be very even according to the last three clashes between both teams: 1-1 a week and a half ago in Buenos Aires, for the World Cup, 0- 0 in a friendly in September 2019 and 2-1 in favor of Argentina in the game for third place in the Copa América in Brazil two years ago.

Read also: Lis Vega ravages with a great body and exhibits it in full light in pure lace

– Triple mission –

The new Lionel Scaloni will have a triple mission in the 47th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world: win the title, refine details for the rest of the South American qualifier, in which Argentina is second, and find a partner for Messi.

Only with the ‘Flea’ the albicelestes are already of care. If the captain manages to click with a promising forward like Lautaro Martínez, the Argentine attack could go back to days of yore when, with unforgettable pairs, it shook defenses.

Scaloni would repeat the lineup that drew 2-2 with Colombia in Barranquilla, where he had an overwhelming start but ended up giving up the tie in defensive deconcentration.

Just behind would be his only casualty, and sensitive, the injured Cristian Romero left the match against the Colombians bruised. Lucas Martínez Quarta would start on Monday.

Messi and Lautaro would share the attack with Nicolás González, while in the midfield Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, and Giovani Lo Celso would line up again, a trident that is consolidated game by game.

Although Franco Armani finally tested negative for covid-19, Emiliano Martínez, of outstanding performances in English football, will guard the goal against a Chile that will have fewer teeth.

– Without Alexis but with Vidal –

Alexis Sánchez, responsible for three of Chile’s eight goals in the World Cup, suffered a “muscle injury from plantar thin” after training on Friday and will miss at least the first phase of the tournament.

The loss of the ‘Wonder Child’ is significant for a team that has struggled to find new figures who follow in the wake of the ‘golden generation, who had fallen short in the World Cup.

“Alexis is a great footballer, a very important player, a benchmark for Chilean football, but I think we have alternatives to try to hide his absence,” said coach Martín Lasarte at a press conference.

In the recovered, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas will lie the offensive hopes of the men led by the Uruguayan coach, who called several young people to start firing them up.

Already recovered from the covid-19 that forced him to be absent in the 1-1 draws against Argentina and Bolivia, ‘King Arturo’, Chile’s scorer in the tie with four goals, is a luxury reinforcement to try to break the line of four that Scaloni can pose.

Although historically his weapon was to stand out in the national team, Eduardo Vargas faces a scoring slump that worries him. His last goal with La Roja was in the Copa América-2019, in the 4-0 win against Japan in the group stage.

Since that tournament, he has played four games and went blank. Without Alexis, who would be replaced by Jean Meneses, for Chile, it is imperative that the striker who plays for Atlético Mineiro today is the same as before.