🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops to 66% against the Delta variant, according to an American study

France facing the 4th wave. The number of hospitalized patients continues to climb, particularly in the West Indies, where the health situation is dramatic. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 here.

11:11 p.m.

The effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines against Covid-19 infection has fallen from 91% to 66% since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, according to data released Tuesday by US health authorities.

This data comes from a study of thousands of healthcare workers and hospital workers in six states to examine the performance of vaccines in real conditions. Participants are tested weekly for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

Almost all of the vaccinated health workers received the sera from Pfizer or Moderna. Between December 2020 and April 2021, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection was 91%, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s main federal public health agency. But over the weeks when the Delta variant became dominant, that is, when it was responsible for more than 50% of the cases according to the sequencing, the efficiency fell to 66%.

8:29 p.m.

The pressure continues to increase on French hospitals which receive more than 11,000 Covid-19 patients on Tuesday, including more than a thousand admitted in the past 24 hours, according to data published by Public Health France.

The number of hospitalizations of patients with Covid climbed to 11,066 with the arrival of 1,145 patients between Monday and Tuesday. A peak in hospitalizations is expected within “a few days”, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Monday.

Critical care services have 2,221 Covid patients on Wednesday, including 214 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

Last Tuesday, these same services, where the most serious cases are treated, had 1,943 patients. In 24 hours, 153 patients have died from the Covid, bringing the total toll to 113,788 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

6:01 p.m.

More than five billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to a count made by AFP on Tuesday at 2.30 p.m. GMT from official sources. Vaccination has reached its cruising speed, since this fifth billion was reached in 26 days, a dynamic almost identical to that of the fourth and third billion (respectively 30 and 26 days).

The first billion doses had only been reached for about 140 days. With 1.96 billion injections, China still concentrates nearly four out of ten doses administered worldwide. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) complete the podium in absolute terms. But reported to the population, among countries of more than a million inhabitants, the United Arab Emirates are the champions of vaccination. They administered 179 doses per 100 inhabitants and are approaching 75% of the population fully vaccinated.

5:52 p.m.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday deplored the “shocking inequalities in access to vaccines” against Covid-19, at the opening of a virtual annual meeting of health ministers from the African continent.

“Globally, 140 countries have vaccinated at least ten percent of their population, but on our continent only four countries have been able to achieve this goal, due to shocking inequalities in access to vaccines,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. According to him, “the vaccine crisis illustrates the fundamental weakness at the roots of the pandemic: the lack of global solidarity and sharing – sharing of information and data, biological samples, resources, technology and tools “. In order to strengthen global solidarity, the Director General of WHO called on African countries to support “an international treaty or any other legal instrument making it possible to improve international cooperation” in terms of responding to the pandemic.





This treaty could be discussed in November at a special session of the World Health Assembly.

4:43 p.m.

Greece announced on Tuesday new restrictive measures in places of entertainment and work and the end of free testing for Covid-19 in an attempt to stem the “epidemic of the unvaccinated”. “From September 13 until March 31, 2022”, new measures of “mandatory screening will be applied to the unvaccinated,” said Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek Minister of Health, quoted in a statement following a press conference.

More specifically, entry into cafes, bars, restaurants or sports clubs will only be allowed to vaccinated people or to those unvaccinated presenting a certificate of contamination by Covid-19 in the last six months proving their recovery.

Regarding cinemas, theaters or museums, the entrance will remain accessible to the non-vaccinated, provided that they present a negative rapid test result (antigen) carried out in the last 48 hours.

2:30 p.m.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, warned Tuesday that he would make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for police officers in contact with the public if their vaccination rate did not reach 90%.

11:49 am

The HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé) recommends a 3rd dose for people over 65 and frail people.

6:27 a.m.

The number of daily deaths linked to Covid-19 has further increased in French Polynesia, with 54 deaths between Friday and Sunday, announced the Department of Health of this overseas collectivity.

Three hundred and eleven Polynesians have died from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic, more than half of them in the past three weeks, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant in a poorly vaccinated population. Co-morbidities, such as diabetes and obesity, are also very common. The Department of Health has identified 7,591 Polynesians currently positive for Covid-19 out of a population of 280,000 inhabitants. An underestimated number of cases, since most asymptomatic people are not tested.

05h34

In Guadeloupe, which is currently experiencing an outbreak of the epidemic, vaccination has accelerated, reaching more than 500 daily injections for several days, according to the departmental fire and rescue service (SDIS).

At Guadeloupe airport, where the island’s main Covid-19 vaccination center is held, “for two weeks there has been a permanent affluence,” Tony Jerpan, chief medical officer, told AFP on Monday of the SDIS of Guadeloupe, referent of the vaccinodrome. “The rate of vaccination has been increasing for a month, but for several days we have exceeded 500 vaccinations per day on this site,” he said. “We even went up to 700 people.” On Monday, Guadeloupe exceeded 100,000 first-time vaccines, in addition to the 20% of Guadeloupeans whose vaccination schedule is complete.

02h00

The United States has fully authorized a first vaccine against Covid-19, that of Pfizer / BioNTech. A decision that could help convince some hesitant, but also push more institutions to impose vaccination, in a country where the Delta variant is raging.