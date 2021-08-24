A British presenter violently taken to task by antivax in his workplace!

Many protesters entered the premises of several television stations to show their anger at the British government’s anti-Covid measures. A presenter was taken to task.

A demonstration that could have ended very badly. This Monday, August 24, in London, several hundred demonstrators shouted their anger in the streets at the anti-covid restrictions and the vaccination campaign implemented in England. But at the turn of the premises of the headquarters of ITN, Channel 4 and Channel 5, dozens of demonstrators forced the entrance to the building, accusing several British news channels of bias. “They are attacking our children”, can we hear the crowd chanting. A response to the new measure of the British government, allowing 16-17 year olds to be vaccinated.

According to ITV media, a presenter was violently attacked. Indeed, on the images published by many British media, a crowd can be seen entering the building, most of them unmasked, wishing to climb higher in the floors. The building security and order forces tried to subdue the demonstrators, determined to get what they wanted. The premises of Daily Mail were also taken to task.

This is not the first that the UK media have been targeted. “The mass media only talk about the deaths from the Covid. They did not talk about a single death due to the vaccines”, said a protester. At the beginning of August already, a dozen people had come to demonstrate outside the former BBC premises and had been repulsed by the police. “The attacks on journalists for their reporting on the coronavirus are a worrying development. This action has resulted in journalists being prevented from continuing their information-gathering activities, which ITN strongly condemns.”, denounced an ITN spokesperson. According to an AFP photographer, the British media buildings were in the afternoon under heavy police protection.

