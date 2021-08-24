A giant tortoise captured in video hunting a bird, a first

A few weeks ago, a giant tortoise evolving in the Seychelles tracked down, killed and swallowed whole a young bird. This type of behavior, which had never been documented until now, is described in a study published in Current Biology.

She walks slowly in front of a tern (Anous tenuirostris) perched on a log, grabs its head before swallowing it. She is an adult female Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea). The event took place on July 30, 2020, at the end of the afternoon, on Frégate Island, located in the Indian Ocean several hundred kilometers northeast of Madagascar.

Video of the meeting, filmed by Anna Zora, deputy head of conservation and sustainability on the island, can be a little unsettling. After all, these reptiles were until now considered herbivorous. It is also believed that their vegetarian diets have shaped their ecosystems. Some sometimes eat the shells of snails, or the bones of dead birds, goats and even other turtles. What if, in reality, these giant tortoises supplemented their diet with fresh flesh from time to time?

Several cases reported, but nothing concrete

The behavior appears to be indeed conscious, as evidenced by the approach of the turtle. “She looks directly at the tern and walks deliberately towards it, not without a certain suspicion”Cambridge University biologist Justin Gerlach said in a statement. “It was very, very strange and totally different from the normal behavior of a turtle”.





According to the biologist, there have been reports of turtles consuming birds and other animals in the past, but so far none have been fully documented. So it has always been impossible to say if the turtle had directly killed the animal, or if it had just “sat” on it and found it “conveniently crushed”.

As James Gibbs, a herpetologist at the State University of New York and the Galapagos Conservancy, points out, these reptiles have developed a curious relationship with birds.

“The turtles sometimes stand up and stretch all their limbs so that the finches come and rid them of ticks”, he explains. “I’ve heard over the years that some turtles fall and flatten the birds, only to eat them. But those were just anecdotes, and after spending many, many years there, I’ve never seen it myself ”.

Many questions raised

This behavior would therefore be very rare, the result of an unusual combination of several circumstances. “For a turtle to hunt successfully, it will have to be faster than its prey, which limits the possibilities”, emphasizes Justin Gerlach. “If the young tern had run away, it would have run away easily, but it is a species that nests in trees, so as far as it is concerned, the ground is a dangerous place”.

Although it is rare, this behavior still raises several questions. How many turtles operate this way? Is it a few or a large part of the population? And how often? Is it just a tasty variation of their menu or do they get something big from it?