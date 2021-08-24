“A golden family”: TF1 justifies the (very) late programming of Camille Combal’s new game

In a little over a week, Camille Combal fans will have to stay up late in front of TF1. Or even resolve to make use of replay. On August 31, after “Koh-Lanta: The Legend” in prime time, TF1 will in fact broadcast from 11:35 pm two issues following the game “A family in gold”, now presented by the star host of the channel , which also co-produces the program with Fremantle. A revised and corrected version, boxed more than a year ago, whose arrival was long overdue on the air. For the more courageous, the evening – or rather the night – will end at 1:35 that evening.

TF1’s anti-Covid weapon

In an interview granted this Tuesday to “Media +”, Xavier Gandon, director of the TV and digital antennas of the TF1 group, discusses this choice of atypical programming. The opportunity to confirm that the second part of the evening was not the preferred choice initially by the chain. “It is a game that we launched production last year, in the midst of the Covid period. During the first wave, the filming of our access serials was stopped, and there was potentially a risk of running out of never-before-seen episodes. ‘A golden family’ would have come to replace them in the event of one of our series being discontinued“, reveals the person in charge.

In March 2020, the broadcast of “Tomorrow belongs to us” – then TF1’s only soap opera – had to be interrupted for three months due to the health crisis, resulting in its withdrawal from the air and its replacement by programs such as “Seven to Eight “,” The big blooper and “Who wants to make millions at home?”.

And Xavier Gandon to continue his reasoning as follows: “As this was not the case and our soap operas are great successes, we wondered about the programming period. ‘Une Famille en Or’ has been very strongly modernized by Camille Combal and his teams to the point of making it a real American-style comedy game. With this in mind, it was coherent to schedule it for the second part of the evening, within an entertainment evening, following ‘Koh Lanta‘”.