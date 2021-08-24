A Mercedes Class A Mika Häkkinen for sale

Everything that is rare is expensive, but this adage can sometimes turn to the extreme. In 1998, at the Essen Show, Mercedes unveiled two special editions of its very recent A-Class, the brand’s first compact MPV which would later become a sedan. 125 copies of both models in the name of David Coulthard and Mika Häkkinen, the two drivers of the moment who finally brought the F1 title back to Mercedes with the MP4-13, at a time when the F1 championship had atmospheric three-liter V10s.

A Class A “Häkkinen Edition” in this case here, sold by a German specialist for the trifle of € 44,900. Fortunately, at this price, it is in perfect condition (it has only 215 km on the odometer), but it will be necessary to deal with the red interior and the exterior tuning of a taste that we will qualify as pronounced, especially with this dual AMG tailpipe.











Unfortunately, one should not expect any mechanical link with the world of F1 since these special editions were offered almost on the entire Class A range with standard engines. Here, the A160 Class housed the 1.6 naturally aspirated petrol of 105 ch, little connection with the visual pretensions of the machine.