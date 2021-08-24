a new joint venture to create the interior of the future

Stellantis, the group born from the merger between PSA and Fiat, announced on August 24 that it had concluded its joint venture agreement with Foxconn, a Taiwanese company. Together, they create Mobile Drive, a new company owned equally between the two parties, which will “provide innovative intelligent cockpit solutions to the automotive industry”.

Stellantis will thus provide its expertise in the automotive industry, while Foxconn, known in particular for the assembly of iPhones, has expertise in information and communication technologies.





Mobile Drive will work on the development of infotainment and telematics solutions, as well as on a cloud-type service platform, with the aim of having “a complete range of intelligent cockpits”. This corresponds to what is hidden behind the screens of the dashboards, but also to connected services. Mobile Drive will thus design applications based on artificial intelligence, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce operations and the integration of payment services.

The creations of Mobile Drive will of course first benefit vehicles from Stellantis brands. But the company also intends to sell its products to other manufacturers, with the objective of “becoming a world leader in intelligent cockpit and connected vehicle solutions”.