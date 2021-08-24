A new model discreetly marketed by Sony

Australian PS5 dealers received a restocking of a new model of this flagship from Sony last week. The country would be the first to have this unprecedented variation, says the local site Press Start. The initial version of the console released in November 2020 in France is still extremely difficult to obtain.

The latest version can be recognized by the reference CFI-1102A indicated on the label stuck on the box. Sony had announced upcoming improvements to the digital model of the PS5. The version of the console equipped with a blu-ray player would have however also been the subject of these modifications, on which the Japanese giant has not yet wished to give details.

The new PS5 has been spotted in Australia and parts of the UK. The revised model is roughly 0.6 pounds lighter than the original and sports a thumbscrew so you can install the base stand without a screwdriver. pic.twitter.com/XBF63sbwPK

The end of stock-outs?

However, the changes made to the digital version had been detailed by the manufacturer. The console has been lightened by 300 grams and the screws used to adjust the vertical base acting as a support are different. A screwdriver was previously required to handle them, but now it is possible to tighten and loosen them by hand. No copy of this model has been delivered in France, indicates Phonandroid.

Sony has however announced the release at the end of July of a new model of PS5 with technical performance superior to its predecessor and called CFI-1100B. It could very soon make its appearance in France. It would then put an end to the serial stockouts that fans of the Sony console have been facing for months because of the shortage of electronic components in the composition of the machine.