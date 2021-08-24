a quarter of severe forms result from genetic or immunological abnormalities

Two studies published at the end of last week establish that two types of predisposition, which mainly affect men and the elderly, promote the development of serious forms

It has been a given since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic: faced with this disease, we are not all equal. When some develop only mild symptoms, or have a completely asymptomatic form, others are heavily affected, with sometimes dramatic consequences. Since the appearance of Sars-CoV-2, researchers have been trying to understand these differences. Last week, two new studies confirmed what initial work had established in October 2020: a large proportion of severe forms can be explained by a genetic or immunological anomaly.

Deficient protein

Inserm professors Jean-Laurent Casanova and Laurent Abel, who lead a Franco-American team alongside professor-researchers from the University of Paris and doctors from the AP-HP, published at the end of 2020 two studies in the journal Science. In them, they explained that 10 to 15% of severe forms of Covid-19 were due to “a deficit in the type 1 interferon (IFN 1) pathway”.

This protein “usually produced rapidly by the immune system in response to a viral infection” has the “main effect of inhibiting the replication of the virus in infected cells.” “According to them, this IFN1 deficiency is caused by two distinct factors: either genetic, for” 3 to 4% of severe forms “, or immunological, in 10 to 11% of cases.





Age, a risk factor

Thursday, August 19, two new studies, published in the journal Science Immunology, completed this work. They conclude that the proportion of severe forms caused by type 1 interferon deficiency actually represents “20 to 25%” of cases. The first study looked at the genetic causes of this deficiency. The authors identified that variants in the TLR7 gene, which plays a major role in the mechanism of production of IFN 1, lead to the development of critical forms.

Men being globally more affected than women, they focused on the analysis of the X chromosome. Through a large case study, thanks to the support of 400 research centers in 38 different countries, they found patients a “loss of function” of this TLR7 gene. This “genetic anomaly” explains “1.3% of severe forms of Covid-19 in men”, and it is “more frequent (1.8%)” in those under 60 years of age.

The other study, concerning immunological factors, concludes that 15 to 20% of severe forms are “caused by the presence – in the blood of patients – of auto-antibodies which specifically target IFN1”. According to the researchers, “these antibodies block the protective effect of IFN1 on viral replication. The Sars-CoV-2 virus thus enters cells without encountering resistance and replicates in an uncontrolled manner. “By analyzing thousands of data, they also found that the presence of these“ auto-antibodies ”increases with age, which partly explains why age is a major risk factor for Covid-19.