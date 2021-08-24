A seven-seater SUV for DS Automobiles in 2025

By its dimensions and its original style, the concept car DS Aero Sport Lounge produced its small effect when it was unveiled in 2020. If it was initially a simple study of style, very quickly at DS Automobiles we imagined a way to mass-produce it. Thanks to the synergies between the PSA and FCA groups within the Stellantis company, this model now has a good chance of reaching our market in 2025.

A new base and 100% electric

To produce this large five-meter-long SUV that we arbitrarily call DS 9 ASL, the DS Automobiles brand will use the new STLA Large platform which is an evolution of Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform. A base that will be used by all the large models of Stellantis. This technical base will be electrified, thus some models of the group will use hybrid engines, while the DS 9 ASL will only be entitled to 100% electric on the program. This large SUV will be fitted with an unprecedented electric module, the EDM3, which integrates the engine, gearbox and converter and whose power level will vary from 204 to 449 hp. The DS 9 ASL may be available in two (an electric motor) and four-wheel drive (two electromotors, one on each axle).





Significant autonomy

Thanks to the use of high capacity batteries (118 kWh), the autonomy of this model will be substantial and could reach 800 km. The presence of the batteries (they will be placed under the floor) will not prevent having a maximum transport capacity with seven seats on board and a large trunk. Of course, the DS 9 ASL will also benefit from the latest technological advances in the multimedia offer as well as the driver assistance devices. Autonomous driving level 4 could even be considered.

SUVs in shambles

With the DS 3 Crossback, DS 7 Crossback, DS 9 ASL, DS Automobiles’ SUV offer will be substantial, especially since we can add to this list the DS 4 Cross which will arrive in dealerships at the end of the season. year 2021. But that may not be all since a 4.70 m long SUV cut is still under study by the French luxury brand. A luxury brand that will turn its back on thermal engines, so from 2024, all new DS Automobiles models, whether new or new generation, will be equipped with 100% electric engines.

The future DS 9 ASL in ten points

Large seven-seater SUV

Length: about 5 meters

New STLA Large platform (evolution of the Giorgio from Alfa Romeo)

Production in China

Launch in China and Europe in 2025

100% electric motorization (EDM3 module)

Power: 204 to 449 hp

Range: up to 800 km

Will exist in two driving wheels (an electric motor) and four driving wheels (two electromotors, one on each axle)

Price: from € 75,000 *

*Estimate