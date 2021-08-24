a study highlights the influence of global warming on bad weather

The occurrence of such an extreme episode has been made up to nine times more likely by human-induced warming.

Global warming has increased the likelihood and intensity of the floods that ravaged Germany and Belgium in July, claiming more than 200 lives and billions of euros in damage, according to a World Weather Attribution (WWA) study, which brings together experts from various research institutes around the world, made public Tuesday, August 24. According to them, the occurrence of such an extreme episode in these regions has been made up to nine times more likely by the warming due to human activity, with at least 20% more probability.

Climate change has also “increases the amount of rain in a day by between 3% and 19%”, according to this study. The increase in precipitation is an expected consequence of warming, since a physical phenomenon increases the humidity of the atmosphere by about 7% for each additional degree.





This is the second study to clearly point to warming in the natural disasters that have multiplied this summer. The WWA had already calculated that the “heat dome” that suffocated Canada and the American West at the end of June would have been “almost impossible” without the effects of climate change.