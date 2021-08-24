A turtle filmed for the first time hunting

Given the legendary slowness of the animal, it is difficult to imagine the scene. And yet. Researchers are now reporting the first documented evidence of a turtle preparing to devour its prey: a tern chick stranded on the ground. The attack is obviously very slow, but we can clearly see that the turtle deliberately advances towards its prey before swallowing it.

For biologists, this is a first. Although generally considered peaceful herbivores, land turtles occasionally consume snail meat, bones, or shells. However, they had never before been observed hunting prey – scientists leaned more for a chance encounter with animal remains, or even for an “accidental crush” of birds or crabs.

This hunting turtle was observed on July 30, 2020 on the island of Frégate, a private island in the Seychelles. This is a giant tortoise, preying on a tern chick – other turtles in the area have been seen committing similar attacks, although these have not been fully documented. The researchers believe that this behavioral strategy results from the exceptional cohabitation of a colony of arboreal terns with a resident population of giant tortoises.

The first evidence of a deliberate and planned attack

The scene filmed by Anna Zora – deputy head of conservation and sustainability at the Frégate Island Foundation – shows an adult female, about two feet long, slowly approaching a tern chick. priori unable to fly; she repeatedly tries to elongate her neck in order to grab the chick in her jaws.

Then, when the latter can no longer flee, she finally manages to bite his head to kill him. The chase lasted a total of seven minutes. ” I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was horrible and amazing at the same time Comments Justin Gerlach, director of biology studies at Peterhouse College, University of Cambridge and co-author of the study.

Note that during the attack, the turtle approached the chick with its jaws wide open and its tongue retracted. ” This is typical of aggressive turtle behavior and differs from the usual foraging behavior of land turtles, which stick out their tongues. », Explain the authors of the study. The direct approach of the chick on the log further suggests that the turtle felt quite capable of capturing a young bird in such a situation – chicks that fell from the nest usually try to stay high, away from the ground, which is why he did not leave his support. This indicates that this type of interaction is not uncommon. ” It seemed to me that this individual had already hunted successfully; he seemed to know what he was doing », Confirms Gerlach.





A turtle census carried out this year on Frégate Island recorded around 3,000 individuals. This colony includes animals raised on the island, but also animals from Aldabra Atoll introduced in the 1950s and animals released from captivity from other islands. At the same time, the extensive habitat restoration implemented on the island has enabled the recolonization of seabirds – 265,000 individuals according to the last census carried out in June 2020. The ground is sometimes littered with chicks that have fallen from their nests. The efforts made have led to a cohabitation of the two species on the island, which undoubtedly led to this unusual behavior of the turtles. ” We recreate conditions for natural behaviors that people haven’t seen in hundreds of years », Emphasizes Gerlach.

Selective pressure “unlikely”

The event is not an isolated act. Several turtles on the island have been observed eating birds in the past and seen hunting in the same way. But this is the first time that we have a record of the facts and proof that the bird was eaten after it was killed (the turtle devoured it entirely), which considerably widens the known behavioral repertoire of turtles.

In most ecosystems, giant tortoises are far too slow to capture potential prey. Only the flightless birds, like here, are vulnerable to these massive animals. In contrast, species that nest on the ground – such as the Brown Noddy (Anous stolidus) or the Sooty Tern (Sterna fuscata) – could well defend themselves (and their young) against turtles. Predation by turtles has never been reported on the islands where these species and turtles coexist.

Tree-nesting tern chicks, on the other hand, are very unlikely to survive once fallen to the ground, as lizards and crabs are usually quick to revel in them. In other words, predation by giant tortoises alone is unlikely to exert any selective pressure on terns. However, the frequency of these interactions on the island remains unknown to scientists; future studies will determine whether this atypical behavior develops more or spreads more widely in the turtle population.

Source: Current Biology, A. Zora and J. Gerlach