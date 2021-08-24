A young Real Madrid striker has just landed in Marseille!

Olympique de Marseille are about to sign young striker Pedro Ruiz Delgado! The 21-year-old Spanish player belongs to Real Madrid’s Castilla and plays as a right-winger and number 9.

According to several photos posted on social networks, the young striker Pedro Ruiz Delgado would have arrived in Marignane! The Spanish native of Seville is under contract with Real Madrid’s Castilla. A right winger who can also play at the number 9 position, he is 21 years old and has never played in the Spanish Premier League.

Measuring 1.94m, he has a different profile from what Olympique de Marseille has in its workforce. He has also been nicknamed the Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Castilla. According to the Massilia1978 Twitter account which shared the photos of his arrival, the player should not stay at OM. He should be loaned immediately to the Netherlands.

He would come to OM for free!





Téléfoot journalist Julien Maynard, for his part, claims that the player arrives for free. Pablo Longoria would have the opportunity to sign him and did not want to miss the opportunity. He arrives from the second team of Real Madrid and the journalist confirms that he will be loaned in the wake. He specifies the club: NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division. He should stay there for a season before returning to Marseille and finally be ready to play in Ligue 1. At OM, he should sign a 3-season contract.

OM will recruit for free Castilla center forward (Real Madrid B), 21-year-old Pedro Ruiz, before lending him a season to the Netherlands (NEC Nijmegen).

Sampaoli is still waiting for recruits to strengthen the workforce

“For us, there are four or five players missing in the workforce and we will also have to define the priorities. We cannot do everything and we will have to be creative. We will see according to the needs of the team. Some players are also thinking of leaving and they will have to be replaced. I hope that next week, we will be able to have a complete and finished workforce. We’ll see then. We need to do a general analysis ” Jorge Sampaoli – source: Press conference (08/20/2021)