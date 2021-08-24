Abandoned at the age of 8, Hugh Jackman has finally reconciled with his mother

The youngest of five siblings, the 52-year-old actor saw his mother leave the nest at an early age. Years later, the time for forgiveness has come, as a recent family photo on Instagram demonstrates.

The wound of maternal abandonment is an extremely difficult wound to heal. Hugh Jackman had this bitter experience at the age of eight. In the columns of Who magazine, in January 2018, the Australian actor recounted how his mother left Australia in the late 1970s to return to live in his native England. The woman took Hugh’s two sisters, Zoe and Sonya with her, but left behind her ex-husband, Christopher Jackman, as well as her sons, Hugh, Ian and Ralph.

The hero of Wolverine affirms to have since overcome since this “trauma” and to have reconnected with the one who brought it into the world, as demonstrated by a photo of the comedian all smiles hugging his mother, posted Tuesday, August 23 on his Instagram account.

A long denial

However, the star of The Greatest Showman keep this departure in mind. “I went to school and when I came back, there was no one in the house, he told the Australian show in 2012. 60 minutes. The next day I received a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then that’s all.”





There follows a long period of denial for the family. “Dad used to pray every night for mum to come back,” he recalls. “I thought she was probably going to come back. And then it dragged on in a way, again and again, ”he added years later to our colleagues from Who magazine. It wasn’t until she was 12 or 13 that he finally realized she would never come back. Since that time, they have only seen each other once a year.

Depression

Despite this upsetting memory, Hugh Jackman claimed in the columns of theAustralian Women’s Weekly that at the time, he did not feel that his mother had stopped loving him. “I’ve talked to her at length since then and I know it was hard for her,” he explains. She was in the hospital after I was born and suffered from postpartum depression. There was no support network for her here. ” In 2011, the actor assured him at Sun : mother and son are “definitely at peace, and this is the most important”.