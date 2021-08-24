Afghanistan: Airbnb to host 20,000 refugees worldwide for free

“We feel we have a duty to act. In a series of messages posted on his Twitter account, Airbnb director and co-founder Brian Chesky announces that the giant accommodation reservation platform will work to provide free accommodation for 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world.

“As of this day, Airbnb will start providing free accommodation for 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world,” the leader first announced. An initiative dependent on the goodwill of the hosts listed on the platform. “We could not do it without the generosity of our hosts”, continues Brian Chesky, who calls for the mobilization of all.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

“If you want to host a refugee family, contact us and I will put you in touch with the right people here,” promises the director of Airbnb to his assembly. And he hoped “that it encourages other business leaders to do the same.”



The young Airbnb.org platform proves its worth

If the goodwill of the hosts is a condition sine qua non to carry out this operation, it is then accompanied by a partnership with several NGOs and in particular the volunteer platform Airbnb.org, launched last December.

The platform was launched with the aim of “providing housing in emergency situations, from natural disasters to Covid-19”. Airbnb.org has already proven itself in recent months thanks to the mobilization of several thousand hosts who have welcomed free of charge people in need, caregivers on the front line of the health crisis and other victims of weather hazards.