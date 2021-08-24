Afghanistan: CIA boss met Taliban co-founder in Kabul

US President Joe Biden’s decision to send Mr. Burns, often presented as his most seasoned diplomat, to Kabul illustrates the gravity of the crisis for his administration, faced with hasty evacuations from the Afghan capital of thousands of Americans and Afghans.

CIA Director William Burns had a confidential interview Monday in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, reported Tuesday. Washington post, the highest meeting at this level between the United States and the fundamentalist regime since its return to power.

the Washington post did not reveal the content of the talks between the Taliban leader and the CIA boss, but it is likely that they revolved around the delay of the evacuations from the airport in the Afghan capital, where thousands of candidates departing , terrified by the return to power of the Islamists, are still massed with the hope of flying abroad.

The Americans are stepping up their efforts on Tuesday to evacuate these thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul as quickly as possible, the Taliban having warned that they would no longer tolerate these operations for more than a week. A virtual summit of the G7 is to take stock of the evacuations on Tuesday.