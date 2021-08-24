Afghanistan: “Resistance in Panshir has an importance that goes beyond this region and the Taliban know it”

INTERVIEW – Since the Taliban took power, thousands of Afghans have joined the Panshir valley where Ahmad Massoud, son of the famous commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, intends to lead the resistance to the fundamentalist regime. The researcher associated with IRIS, Karim Pakzad, reviews the situation in this part of the country.

If the Taliban came to the head of the country on August 15 after a military campaign faster than expected, they do not yet control the whole country. In the Panshir valley in particular, north-east of Kabul, routed armed forces have regrouped to put up resistance to the fundamentalist regime. This National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famous commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, who himself led a resistance against the Soviet invasion, aims to prevent more blood from being shed and to promote a new system of government. At first refusing any compromise, the Taliban announced that they had surrounded the fighters of the self-proclaimed resistance and would finally be ready to discuss. We come back with the researcher associated with IRIS, Karim Pakzad, on the importance of this region.

How to explain that the resistance in Afghanistan is organized in this region of Panshir? It is linked to the geographical position of this valley. The Panshir valley is extremely deep, very long, surrounded by high mountains, with particularly limited access. It is very difficult for an army or any group to get into it. It was the case for Soviet soldiers, it is today for the Taliban. They control the country, but they have not yet launched offensives towards the Panshir valley. Second, this region, since Commander Massoud installed resistance against the Red Army, has become a valley of resistance. They now maintain a tradition of resistance there, this time continued by his son, Ahmad Massoud. He is an extremely intelligent man, and at 32 years old, heir to his father.

The Panshir valley is very long, surrounded by high mountains, with extremely limited access– Karim Pakzad, Associate Researcher at the IRS

Is this also linked to the different ethnic groups that make up the region? Any political affair in Afghanistan is an ethnic affair. The Taliban are overwhelmingly Pashtuns, while the Panshir valley is part of the Tajik ethnic group. These two ethnic groups have always been rivals. Not only against the Soviet invasion, but also against the new regime put in place. Now they have political demands. They want the establishment of an inclusive government in Kabul, with representatives of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Ahmad Massoud is representative of his generation. He is educated, trained. This is the reason why he has announced that he is ready to negotiate with the Taliban, within the framework of an inclusive government. Somehow, we see that there is a very important evolution compared to the past: Ahmad Massoud takes almost secular positions.

The establishment of a balance of power

Does the Panshir Valley have the resources to resist? For the moment, the Panshir valley is not surrounded by the Taliban. There is still no war between the Taliban and the resistance fighters. Even though, three days ago in the east, in Laghman province, three districts were liberated by local fighters. Then the Taliban counterattacked, and on Monday they announced that they had reclaimed these territories. But now, the core of a resistance begins to be put in place. In military terms, he’s not that badly armed. Several thousand of the elite Afghan soldiers, who could not fight against the Taliban for lack of an appropriate hierarchy, took refuge in the Panshir valley. We are even talking about twenty helicopters, dozens of tanks, armored cars, so now it is very difficult for the Taliban to attack the Panshir valley. According to my information, 6000 combatants are regrouped in this region.

Today, we are facing an “internal invasion”. It is not a question of fighting against a foreign power, but of fighting against an Islamist and fundamentalist movement that is trying to rule Afghanistan. Resistance comes from within. This is why, if ever the Taliban start a war against the Panshir valley, then it is quite possible that resistance is building up all over the country and the Taliban know it. The resistance fighters will apply the same strategy as those of the Taliban against the US military, namely, a guerrilla war, starting first in areas where the Taliban are weaker, such as in the north. Resistance to Panshir has an importance that goes beyond the borders of the region and the Taliban are well aware of it. For the moment, on both sides, negotiations are therefore privileged, but the core is in place.

Collected by Aurélie Loek

