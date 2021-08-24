Afghanistan: Taliban call on Westerners to stop Afghan evacuations

the essential

While for a week the maneuvers have multiplied to evacuate Western expatriates, the Taliban have called for an end to the evacuations of Afghan refugees, until then received urgently in the countries they have helped.

Another coup of the Taliban this Tuesday, August 24. During a press conference, one of the Taliban spokespersons, Zabihullah Mujahid, called on Western forces to evacuate only their expatriates who were in the country, and to stop the exfiltrations of some Afghans, especially the most qualified.

For nearly a week, Americans and Europeans have been stepping up air bridges between the West and the Middle East in order to evacuate the many Afghans who helped them in the context of the war that had been waged for twenty years against the Taliban. More precisely, the Taliban ask the West to stop the evacuations of all its “intelligentsia”, that is to say the “Afghan experts”, such as engineers.

Westerners “have planes, they have the airport, they should take their nationals (…) out of here,” Zabihullah Mujahid added. “They should not encourage Afghans to flee Afghanistan. (…) This country needs its expertise. (These qualified people) should not be taken to other countries,” he added. justified.

Refusal of the extension of the time limit for evacuations by Westerners

During this new press conference, the Taliban also reaffirmed their opposition to the extension of the evacuation period for foreign nationals and potential Afghan refugees, requested by the West.

According to journalist Wajahat Kazmi, present during the speech given by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban refuse any additional delay after August 31, believing that the foreign special forces have sufficient time to evacuate their expatriates present in the country.

“We will not extend the time limit for the presence of American troops in Afghanistan. They are able to evacuate their citizens and their troops before August 31,” said the spokesperson for the Taliban.

Taliban Press Conference: We will not extend the deadline for the presence of US troops in Afghanistan. They are capable of evacuating their citizens and troops by 31st August.#Taliban #Afghanistan #Kabul – Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 24, 2021

The West had in fact asked for additional time to carry out more evacuations of nationals and Afghans who helped them during the war against the Taliban. Several hundred Afghans “being at risk, in difficulty by their engagement” were evacuated according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.