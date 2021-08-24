Ain. The mayor of Montluel accused of having deliberately made the football field impractical

A common ground has still not been found between the municipality and the football club of Montluel, which, since its creation in 2019, has requested the right to benefit from the main football field, located on route de Jailleux. After many refusals by the club, we can even say that war is, this time, declared.

Since its inception, FC Montluel has not had the Jailleux road communal land, which is reserved for the intercommunal football club Cotière Luenaz that Montluel has hosted for several years and which stores equipment in the changing rooms adjacent to the land.

A court decision in favor of the football club

While, on Thursday August 19, the summary judge of the Administrative Court of Lyon issued an order under the terms of which the town must make the land available to the club, Romain Daubié, the mayor, proceeded, on August 23, to grass disbursement works in front of the football cages. What makes the ground unusable.