Airbnb offers free accommodation for 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world

The CEO of the platform calls on the big American bosses to act in the face of “one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”.

Airbnb “Will begin to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge in the world” to answer to “One of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”, announced Tuesday the co-founder of the peer-to-peer tourist rental platform, Brian Chesky.

Airbnb "Will pay for these stays", but "will not be able (to act) without the generosity of (his) hosts", explains Brian Chesky on his Twitter account, offering people wishing to welcome a refugee family for free to report to the platform.





A platform for the underprivileged since 2012

Since 2012, the American company has allowed guests to make rooms available free of charge to accommodate asylum seekers or refugees, thanks to its “Open Homes” platform. “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States and elsewhere is one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”, he continues, believing he must “to act” and hoping “Inspire other business leaders to do the same”.

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 threw thousands at Hamid Karzai Airport, the country’s only exit, and more than 53,000 people have been airlifted since July, more than during the airlift. set up from the Tan Son Nhut base during the fall of Saigon in 1975.