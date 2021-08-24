Alberth Elis, first Honduran player for the Girondins de Bordeaux (presentation)

After the acquisition of Gérard Lopez, all the supporters are hoping for a three-star transfer window as he had done when he arrived in Lille. The fourth recruit will therefore be another player from Boavista’s club, Alberth Elis.

name : ELIS Alberth Josué Martinez

Nationality : Honduran

Age : 25 years

Date of Birth : February 12, 1996

Place of birth : San Pedro Sula

Cut : 1m83

Weight : 75 kg

Job : winger – attacker

A star, cramped in his country

Very young, Alberth impresses with his quality. At the age of 12, he joined the Olimpia academy, the largest club in Honduras. Gifted, he began his professional career at only 17 years old. For his first steps, he played no less than 72 matches in 3 seasons, scoring 28 goals.

His services will allow him to leave Honduras and in 2016 he signs in Mexico in the prestigious club of Monterrey. Barely 5 matches played than he is then loaned to MLS club Dynamo Houston. It was then, at only 21 years old, that his career took off. For his first season, he allowed his club to win the US Open Club with 11 goals in 30 matches. The MLS then discovers a fast and technical winger, the panther of Honduras does not cease to mark the spirits. So much so that Houston decides to buy the player at the end of the season. The next two seasons, he confirms that he has become one of the centerpieces of the American club, scoring 24 goals in 72 matches.

His coach at the time described Alberth as a smart and fast player, a formidable player who can go far. In 3 seasons in MLS, he scored 32 goals and delivered 24 assists in 86 matches, stats that make people talk.

Star in his country, Alberth is also the best player of the Honduran selection. He started with the A, at only 18, on October 10, 2014. With 11 goals in 44 caps, Alberth never ceases to impress and catch the eye of European recruiters. And all the more so since his contract ends in December 2020. The player seems to be a more than financially interesting affair.

The panther among the panthers

In September 2020, Alberth discovered Europe and signed a 3 and a half year contract with the Panthères de Boavista. For only 1M € it is therefore Admar Lopes, Sporting Director of the Portuguese club, who scents the good deal despite the interest of Celtic. It is therefore in the Panthers of Boavista (nickname of the club) that the panther of Honduras arrives… what could be more normal, in fact. Barely arrived, Alberth plunges into the deep end of the Liga Nos championship against Porto with a loss. Arrived without any real pre-season preparation due to the health crisis, Alberth is struggling to find his feet.





While his club fights for maintenance, the player will gradually assert himself in the championship and allow his club to maintain itself. With 8 goals and 6 assists in 31 matches, Alberth is considered one of the best players in the history of the Portuguese club.

The panther arrives in Gironde

Alberth Elis will become the first Honduran player in history to wear the navy and white jersey. He will be the third player from his country to discover the Ligue 1 championship, after Porfirio Armando Betancourt (Racing) and Georgie Welcome (Monaco).

Admar Lopes, who became Sporting Director of the Gironde club, what could be more normal than he went to look for the player he had brought to Europe. The player stirred up envy, there was talk of him in Porto to replace Marega. Several English clubs come to the information (Watford, Brighton, West Ham or Southampton), Celtic also returns to the charge but it is finally in France that Alberth will pursue his career and try to reach a new level.

So indeed, the name of Elis is probably less dreamy than other better known players, but those who follow the Liga Nos know that this player can win in Ligue 1. Winger, able to evolve to the point, his qualities speed, technique but also power should undeniably bring added value to the Girondin squad. Capable of eliminating one against one, the Honduran winger will bring a profile different from those existing, and will be keen to prove that he can win in the French championship.

He will go down as one of the first recruits of the Lopez era and will have to quickly demonstrate that it is not enough to be a known player to be talented. In any case, he corresponds to the player profile sought by the club, namely a youngster with great potential, who is already on the list of a lot of European clubs, and could bring a great added value to the Girondin club.

At this moment, the player is injured, or rather recovering. He notably underwent surgery on the 5th metatarsal of the foot, following an injury contracted during the Golden Cup. He should find the fullness of his means around mid-September.

He arrives on loan with option to buy (6 million euros).

Find below the images of his goals and assists