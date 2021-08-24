Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco

The Algerian Foreign Ministry formalized this announcement at the end of the afternoon. The height of a tension that has lasted for 40 years between these Maghreb neighbors. On Wednesday, the Algerian presidency had already announced that it would “review” its relations with Rabat and intensify “security controls at the western borders”, due to “incessant hostile acts”.
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Tuesday announced the severance of diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco, due to “hostile actions” by the kingdom towards Algeria. “Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco from this day on” Tuesday, the Algerian minister said at a press conference. The minister explained the reasons for this explosive decision diplomatically. : In the first place the Pegasus affair which more than annoyed in Algiers. Then the attack on the Dar El Beida consulate (in 2013). In addition, he accuses the kingdom of Morocco of supporting the movements of the MAK and Rachad. the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylia (MAK), is an independentist organization that the Algerian regime holds responsible for the forest fires. Algiers also questioned the Islamo-conservative Rachad movement, established in London, for its links with the Shereefian kingdom.
“Morocco causes conflict instead of integration in the region”
The minister also explained the reasons for this decision by affirming that “history has shown that the kingdom of Morocco has never ceased to carry out hostile actions against Algeria”. He also made “the leaders of the kingdom responsible for the repeated crises, which have worsened”, a behavior which “leads to conflict instead of integration in the region” of the Maghreb. Last Wednesday, the High Security Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, decided to “review” relations with Morocco, accused of being involved in the deadly fires that ravaged the north of the country. “The incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the revision of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls at the western borders”, according to an official Algerian press release.