Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco

As the crises worsened, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the severance of diplomatic relations.

“The leaders of Morocco bear the responsibility for the successive crises which have brought us into a dead end tunnel.Small murderous sentences, demonstrations of force and rumors will have got the better of the fragile relationship between Algiers and Rabat. On August 24, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, announced the severance of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Morocco. “It has been proven that the kingdom has not one day ceased its unfriendly, base and hostile works against Algeria since independence.“, did he declare.

The break was in tune with the times, “Moroccans having reached a point of no return“, According to a confidence of a diplomatic source in Figaro. Last week, following an extraordinary meeting of the High Security Council, the Algerian presidency publicized its intention to “review»Its relations with the neighboring country. “The relentless hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria necessitated the revision