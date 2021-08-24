Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco

The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs justified this decision by the “hostile actions” of the kingdom with regard to Algeria.

Earthquake in the Maghreb. Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced Tuesday, August 24, the severance of diplomatic relations with Morocco due to “hostile actions” of the kingdom with regard to Algeria. The Minister furthermore ordered “the rulers of the kingdom are responsible for the repeated crises, which have worsened”, a behavior that “leads to conflict instead of integration in the region” from the Maghreb.

The High Security Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, decided on August 18 to “review” relations with Morocco, accused of being involved in the deadly fires that ravaged the north of the country. “The incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the revision of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls at the western borders”, then wrote the Algerian presidency in a press release.

Several incidents, which occurred in July and August, rekindled tensions between the two countries, in particular around the question of Western Sahara. Morocco claims its sovereignty over this territory, while Algeria supports the separatists of the Polisario Front.