Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco

The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, announced Tuesday, August 24 the severance of diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco, because “hostile actionsOf the kingdom with regard to Algeria. “Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Morocco from today», Declared the Algerian minister during a press conference.

The minister explained the reasons for this decision, stating that “history had shown that the kingdom of Morocco has never ceased to carry out hostile actions against Algeria“. He further made wear “the rulers of the kingdom are responsible for the repeated crises, which have worsened“, A behavior which”leads to conflict instead of integration in the regionFrom the Maghreb.

Last Wednesday, the High Security Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, decided to “review»Relations with Morocco, accused of being involved in the deadly fires that ravaged the north of the country. “The incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria, necessitated the revision of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls at the western borders.», According to an official Algerian press release.

