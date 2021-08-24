Aliens Gameplay: Fireteam Elite – Co-op gameplay captured by us!

Cooperative TPS in which up to 3 players must work together in order to progress, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available since Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The opportunity for us to unveil some homemade gameplay!

Since the success of the two Opus edited by Valve of Left 4 Dead released in 2008 and 2009, the success of cooperative shooter games is well established. Cold Iron Studios has understood this well and offers its own vision of the genre with Aliens: Fireteam Elite. A vision directly inspired by the cinematographic universe of Alien, by Ridley Scott.

In our two-player co-op gameplay accompanied by a third AI-controlled character (strawberry), we unveil you the first mission of the software with, in the program, the defouraillement in due form of tens of xenomorphs all more aggressive than the others. Without being particularly intelligent, they compensate by their number. The alchemy between the skills of our different classes, the various weapons, and the possibility of healing or even sharing their ammunition with their teammates, despite everything, we will have made it possible to accomplish our mission successfully.





Aliens: Fireteam Elite is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.