AllAntiCovid is spying on you? This is how to prevent it!

TousAntiCovid has introduced a statistics collection system that could leak your personal data. This is how to prevent this collection.

After encountering some failure in application stores under the name StopCovid, then gaining ground under the name TousAntiCovid, the French government’s contact tracing application has come a long way since its initial launch. Today, it has even become the wallet containing the famous Sanitary Pass which is causing a lot of ink to flow in France.

However, now that the application has widely established itself on our smartphones and that it contains sensitive information, it has been singled out by security researchers who shed light on its flaws.

The new statistics collection system pointed out

The researchers mention in particular the new system for collecting statistics, introduced last June in TousAntiCovid. According to them, this tool “Endangers the security and privacy protection properties offered by the Robert contact tracing (Bluetooth tracing) and Cléa (location tracing by QR Code) protocols. “





The statistics collection system would include a “Very detailed event log, which records most of the actions made by the user. “ As a result, it would be possible to determine when a user has gone to a bar or a restaurant with another user, and therefore to establish links between people thanks to the data provided by the application.

Fortunately, it is possible to deactivate this tracing via the settings of the application. If you want to avoid any spy attempt, here’s how, on both iOS and Android. Once the manipulation is done, you will never have to do it again, and TousAntiCovid will no longer collect this type of statistics about you.