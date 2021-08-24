America’s tallest man is dead

Igor Vovkovinskiy died from a long illness at the age of 38. He was known in the United States to be the tallest American with his height of 2.38 meters.

The tallest man in the United States (2.38 meters) died Friday of a heart disease at the age of 38 in the state of Minnesota, his mother announced on Facebook. American of Ukrainian origin, Igor Vovkovinskiy lived a life marked by illness, a tumor triggering in him an excessive secretion of growth hormones. It is for this reason that his family had settled, in his childhood, in Rochester, a northern city of the United States known for its pole of health. “His last dinner was: a piece of cake from Kiev and a Fanta. A few hours before his death, he was accompanied by Oleh’s wife (his brother, editor’s note), Alla, and their children. Igor was happy to see them, and although it was difficult for him to speak, he tried to joke about his nephew Andriy, ”wrote Svetlana Vovkovinskiy.





Already tall for his age, the “little one” Igor, despite treatment, continued to grow to reach a record height for the United States, which was noted by commissioners of the Guinness Book of Records when he was 27 years old. . During the 2013 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, Igor Vovkovinskiy carried on stage, in his arms, the singer representing Ukraine. He had previously experienced another moment of celebrity in 2009, being noticed by Barack Obama during a political rally.

The giant, who sported a T-shirt displaying “World’s Biggest Obama Supporter” and towered over the gathered crowd of activists, had exchanged a handshake with the Democratic president. According to the Guinness Book, the tallest man in the world is currently the Turkish Sultan Kösen (2.51 meters). But the tallest man in modern history is an American, Robert Wadlow, who reached the height of 2.72 m. Also suffering from an abnormally high production of growth hormones, he died in 1940, aged only 22.